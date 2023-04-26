Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .202.
- In 63.6% of his games this season (14 of 22), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In three games this year, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Profar has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 22 games so far this year.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 23 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Bibee makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.
