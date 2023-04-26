MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Angels.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .178.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (20.0%).
- In 20 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Melendez has an RBI in six of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven games this season (35.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.59), fourth in WHIP (.798), and 10th in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.