Corbin Carroll will lead the way for the Arizona Diamondbacks (13-12) on Wednesday, April 26, when they square off against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (6-18) at Chase Field at 3:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Royals have +220 odds to win. Arizona is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (3-1, 2.59 ERA) vs Ryan Yarbrough - KC (0-2, 7.62 ERA)

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored four times and won three of those games.

The Diamondbacks have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Arizona.

Over the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Royals have won in six, or 26.1%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

