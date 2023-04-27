Bobby Witt Jr. -- .190 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.444) thanks to nine extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 15 of 25 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits seven times (28.0%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (16.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in eight games this year (32.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (48.0%), including one multi-run game.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

