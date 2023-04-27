The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is hitting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
  • Olivares is batting .273 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • In 65.0% of his games this season (13 of 20), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Mahle makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put together a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
