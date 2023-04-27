The Vegas Golden Knights ready for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 27, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are on top 3-1 in the series.

Tune in on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM as the Golden Knights look to take down the Jets.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/24/2023 Jets Golden Knights 4-2 VEG 4/22/2023 Jets Golden Knights 5-4 (F/OT) VEG 4/20/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG 4/18/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-1 WPG 12/13/2022 Jets Golden Knights 6-5 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL play.

The Golden Knights rank 14th in the NHL with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets' total of 224 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 10th in the league.

The Jets' 246 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Jets have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

