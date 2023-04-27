On Thursday, Hunter Dozier (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier is batting .189 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In seven of 17 games this year (41.2%), Dozier has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Dozier has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this season.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings