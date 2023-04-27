On Thursday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is batting .132 with a double and three walks.
  • In five of 17 games this season, Bradley got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Bradley has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
  • Mahle makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • In four games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.32, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
