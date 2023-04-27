Thursday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (14-11) and the Kansas City Royals (6-19) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 7:40 PM on April 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Tyler Mahle (1-2) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (0-3) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Royals have won in six, or 25%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Kansas City has won one of seven games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (82 total, 3.3 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.26 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule