The Colorado Avalanche take the ice for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Friday against the Seattle Kraken, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken are on top 3-2 in the series. The Kraken are underdogs (+135) in this decisive matchup with the Avalanche (-155).

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-155) Kraken (+135) -

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 63.1% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (41-24).

Colorado has gone 28-15 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (65.1% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In Colorado's past 10 contests, it went over once.

During their last 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 0.6 lower than their season-long average.

The Avalanche offense's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked 10th in the NHL this year.

The Avalanche are ranked ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51 this season.

