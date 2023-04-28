Bowen Byram will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken face off on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Byram against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Bowen Byram vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byram Season Stats Insights

Byram's plus-minus this season, in 21:52 per game on the ice, is +7.

Byram has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 42 games played, including multiple goals once.

Byram has a point in 24 of 42 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Byram has an assist in 17 of 42 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Byram has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Byram going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Byram Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 42 Games 10 24 Points 5 10 Goals 1 14 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.