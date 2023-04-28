The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
  • Olivares enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .273 with one homer.
  • In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).
  • The Twins rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, one per game).
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 25th, 1.033 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
