Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
- Olivares enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .273 with one homer.
- In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (35.0%), including one multi-run game.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).
- The Twins rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, one per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 25th, 1.033 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
