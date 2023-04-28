On Friday, Kyle Isbel (.176 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is hitting .205 with seven doubles, a triple and three walks.
  • This year, Isbel has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 21 games (61.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Isbel has had an RBI in six games this season.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (23.8%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 26 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 25th, 1.033 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
