Mikko Rantanen will be on the ice Friday when his Colorado Avalanche play the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Does a wager on Rantanen interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Rantanen has a plus-minus of +15, while averaging 22:13 on the ice per game.

In 44 of 82 games this season, Rantanen has scored a goal, with 13 of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Rantanen has a point in 59 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 35 times.

Rantanen has an assist in 38 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

The implied probability is 40% that Rantanen hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 11 105 Points 8 55 Goals 5 50 Assists 3

