MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .147 with a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .175 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Melendez has recorded a hit in 10 of 22 games this year (45.5%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In six games this year (27.3%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven games this season (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, one per game).
- Lopez (1-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.00), 18th in WHIP (1.033), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
