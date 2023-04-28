The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Los Angeles Lakers as one of two games, should provide some fireworks.

Today's NBA Games

The Golden State Warriors play host to the Sacramento Kings

The Kings go on the road to face the Warriors on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Stream Live: (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • GS Record: 44-38
  • SAC Record: 48-34
  • GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)
  • SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

  • GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
  • SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: GS -7.5
  • GS Odds to Win: -311
  • SAC Odds to Win: +249
  • Total: 236.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies hope to pick up a road win at the Lakers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Stream Live: (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • LAL Record: 43-39
  • MEM Record: 51-31
  • LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
  • MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

  • LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
  • MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

