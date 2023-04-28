Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Nicky Lopez (.182 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Nicky Lopez is batting .192 with three doubles, a triple and eight walks.
- In eight of 23 games this season (34.8%), Nicky Lopez has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 23 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Nicky Lopez has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three games this year (13.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 26 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Pablo Lopez (1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 25th, 1.033 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
