Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Colorado Rockies and starter Kyle Freeland on Friday at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.
The favored Diamondbacks have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 11 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-125
|+105
|11
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-5.
- When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.
- The Rockies have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers). Colorado and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that stretch being 7.8.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have won in six, or 30%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Colorado has won six of its 19 games, or 31.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of its 26 opportunities.
- In three games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-7
|5-11
|3-7
|5-11
|5-13
|3-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.