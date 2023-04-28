Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Coors Field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 21 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .372 this season.

The Rockies rank 17th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 25th in the majors with 98 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Rockies rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.04 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.466 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Freeland (2-2) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In five starts, Freeland has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Freeland Cristopher Sanchez 4/23/2023 Phillies L 9-3 Away José Ureña Zack Wheeler 4/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Austin Gomber Cal Quantrill 4/25/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Away Ryan Feltner Peyton Battenfield 4/26/2023 Guardians L 4-1 Away German Márquez Tanner Bibee 4/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Freeland Merrill Kelly 4/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Noah Davis Tommy Henry 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 5/2/2023 Brewers - Home Ryan Feltner Eric Lauer 5/3/2023 Brewers - Home German Márquez Freddy Peralta 5/4/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Freeland Wade Miley

