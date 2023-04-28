The Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) and the Colorado Rockies (8-18) will square off in the series opener on Friday, April 28 at Coors Field, with Merrill Kelly getting the ball for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Freeland toeing the rubber for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 11 runs for this contest.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (1-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (2-2, 4.28 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored five times and won four of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 4-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win six times (30%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a mark of 6-13 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

