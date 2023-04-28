Friday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (15-11) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (6-20) at 4:10 PM (on April 28). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Twins, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (1-2, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (0-4, 4.60 ERA).

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Royals have won in six, or 24%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has played as an underdog of +225 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 30.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.2 runs per game (83 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.35 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule