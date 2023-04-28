The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and two RBI), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino has 26 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .522. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Pasquantino enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .381 with two homers.

In 69.2% of his games this season (18 of 26), Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings