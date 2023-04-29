Charlie Blackmon -- hitting .243 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 25 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.

Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (16 of 25), with at least two hits eight times (32.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 25 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (16.0%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

