Elias Diaz -- .265 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .316.

Diaz has had a hit in 17 of 24 games this season (70.8%), including multiple hits six times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5%.

In six games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings