The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 226.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.

The average total in Denver's matchups this year is 228.3, 1.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 38-12, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has played 41 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.

Phoenix has had an average of 225.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Phoenix's ATS record is 43-38-0 this season.

The Suns have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (28.6%) in those contests.

Phoenix has a record of 4-11, a 26.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9 Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

Five of Nuggets' past 10 games have hit the over.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it has in road tilts (20-21-0).

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are just 4.2 more points than the Suns allow (111.6).

When Denver puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Suns have hit the over in seven of their last 10 outings.

Phoenix has been better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than on the road (21-19-0) this season.

The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 28-24 38-44 Suns 43-38 10-9 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 38-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-11 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 36-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-19 40-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-14

