Find the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently has only one player listed, as the Nuggets ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 1 with the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets head into this matchup on the heels of a 112-109 victory over the Timberwolves on Tuesday. Jamal Murray's team-leading 35 points led the Nuggets in the victory.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Cameron Payne: Questionable (Back)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets record just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).

Denver has a 47-8 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.

The Nuggets' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 112.4 points a contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this season.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 227

