Find the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently includes just one player listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their NBA playoffs second round game 1 with the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Nuggets secured a 112-109 victory over the Timberwolves. Jamal Murray scored a team-high 35 points for the Nuggets in the victory.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Cameron Payne: Questionable (Back)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).

When Denver scores more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

The Nuggets' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 112.4 points a contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets record 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 227

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.