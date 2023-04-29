The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) heading into their NBA playoffs second round game 1 against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) currently features just one player. The playoff matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 29 from Ball Arena.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 112-109 win against the Timberwolves in their most recent game on Tuesday. In the Nuggets' win, Jamal Murray led the way with a team-high 35 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Cameron Payne: Questionable (Back)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets record only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).

When Denver puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

The Nuggets' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 112.4 points a contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this year.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 227

