The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are dealing with just one player on the injury report heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets enter this game following a 112-109 victory against the Timberwolves on Tuesday. In the Nuggets' win, Jamal Murray led the way with a team-high 35 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Cameron Payne: Questionable (Back)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets average are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been scoring 112.4 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and give up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 227

