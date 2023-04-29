How to Watch the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies will look to Kris Bryant for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Coors Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 21 home runs.
- Fueled by 71 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 25th in MLB with a .366 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .242 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 25th in the majors with 99 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 24th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Colorado has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.470 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Noah Davis will take to the mound for the Rockies, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.
- Davis has one start of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/23/2023
|Phillies
|L 9-3
|Away
|José Ureña
|Zack Wheeler
|4/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-0
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Cal Quantrill
|4/25/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-1
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-1
|Away
|German Márquez
|Tanner Bibee
|4/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Merrill Kelly
|4/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Tommy Henry
|4/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Ryne Nelson
|5/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Eric Lauer
|5/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Freddy Peralta
|5/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Wade Miley
|5/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.