Royals vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Brad Keller takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Target Field against Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
The Royals are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Twins (-225). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.
Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-225
|+180
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (23.1%) in those games.
- This season, Kansas City has been at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of its 27 opportunities.
- The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-12
|5-9
|2-11
|4-9
|4-15
|2-5
