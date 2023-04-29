Ryan McMahon -- batting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .231.
  • McMahon has gotten a hit in 17 of 26 games this year (65.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (11.5%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • McMahon has driven in a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 26 games so far this season.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Henry (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
