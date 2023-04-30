Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .411, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 14 games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (40.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the New York Yankees, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6).
