Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Charlie Blackmon (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .263.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 110th in slugging.
- Blackmon has had a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits eight times (30.8%).
- He has homered in two of 26 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Blackmon has driven in a run in four games this season (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.54 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Nelson (1-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.33 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
