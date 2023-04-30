Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Franmil Reyes -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Franmil Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes has two home runs and four walks while batting .200.
- In 38.9% of his 18 games this season, Reyes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Gray (3-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He has a .62 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's .62 ERA ranks first, 1.069 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 14th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.