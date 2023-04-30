Harold Castro is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 30 against the Phillies) he went 0-for-3 with an RBI.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .158 with .

In six of 15 games this year, Castro got a hit, but only one each time.

In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.

Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings