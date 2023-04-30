Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Hunter Dozier (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .172.
- Dozier has gotten a hit in seven of 20 games this year (35.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Dozier has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
