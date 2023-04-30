Julius Randle NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Heat - April 30
Julius Randle and the rest of the New York Knicks hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 1:00 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Randle, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.
Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|19.5
|25.1
|19.6
|Rebounds
|7.5
|10.0
|6.0
|Assists
|3.5
|4.1
|3.3
|PRA
|30.5
|39.2
|28.9
|PR
|27.5
|35.1
|25.6
|3PM
|2.5
|2.8
|2.2
Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 19.5% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.6 per contest.
- He's made 2.8 threes per game, or 21.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Randle's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 109.8 points per contest.
- The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.
- Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 13.1 makes per game.
Julius Randle vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/29/2023
|15
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/22/2023
|36
|15
|6
|9
|1
|0
|1
|3/3/2023
|36
|43
|9
|3
|8
|1
|0
|2/2/2023
|34
|23
|10
|6
|3
|0
|3
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
