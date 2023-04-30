After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is hitting .217 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year (16 of 24), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Profar has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 24 games so far this season.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nelson (1-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
