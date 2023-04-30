After batting .280 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is batting .359 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

In 60.0% of his 15 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

