MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Twins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .167.
- Melendez has recorded a hit in 11 of 24 games this year (45.8%), including four multi-hit games (16.7%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Melendez has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 24 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.50).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Gray (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a .62 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
