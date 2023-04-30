The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.269 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is batting .200 with three doubles, a triple and eight walks.
  • This year, Lopez has posted at least one hit in nine of 24 games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this season.
  • Lopez has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of 24 games (12.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Gray (3-0 with a .62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.