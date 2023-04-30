On Sunday, Randal Grichuk (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)

Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

In 87 of 141 games last season (61.7%) Grichuk got at least one hit, and in 39 of those contests (27.7%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a home run in 18 of 141 games in 2022 (12.8%), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.8% of his games a season ago (42 of 141), Grichuk drove in a run. In 19 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in 11 contests.

He crossed the plate in 47 of 141 games last year (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 8.5% of his games (12 times).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 66 .307 AVG .205 .338 OBP .257 .513 SLG .326 27 XBH 16 13 HR 6 50 RBI 23 53/12 K/BB 74/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 72 GP 69 53 (73.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (49.3%) 26 (36.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%) 30 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (24.6%) 12 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.7%) 27 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

