The Minnesota Twins versus Kansas City Royals game on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Byron Buxton and Vinnie Pasquantino.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 20 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 29th in the majors with a .344 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 92 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .277 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.34 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.421 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Singer will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Brady Singer Ryne Nelson 4/26/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-0 Away Ryan Yarbrough Zac Gallen 4/27/2023 Twins L 7-1 Away Zack Greinke Tyler Mahle 4/28/2023 Twins L 8-6 Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 4/29/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Brad Keller Bailey Ober 4/30/2023 Twins - Away Brady Singer Sonny Gray 5/2/2023 Orioles - Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles - Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles - Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics - Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics - Home - -

