On Sunday, Vinnie Pasquantino (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.480) and total hits (26) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

In 64.3% of his 28 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 17.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this season, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

