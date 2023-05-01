The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Caldwell-Pope tallied 10 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 125-107 win against the Suns.

In this piece we'll break down Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 9.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.5 Assists -- 2.4 1.3 PRA -- 16 13.7 PR 11.5 13.6 12.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has made 3.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.2% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Suns allow 111.6 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Suns are 11th in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Suns concede 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 28 10 2 1 3 0 2 1/11/2023 27 15 3 2 4 0 2 12/25/2022 39 15 2 4 3 0 2

