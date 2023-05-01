The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)

Nuggets (- 4) Pick OU: Under (229)



The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 55.1% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 4 or more (46.7%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Phoenix (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Suns have posted (9-23) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while ceding 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond three-point land (27.1%).

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix scores 113.6 points per game and allow 111.6, making them 17th in the NBA offensively and sixth on defense.

With 27.3 assists per game, the Suns are third-best in the NBA.

At 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc, the Suns are 13th and seventh in the league, respectively, in those categories.

In 2022-23, Phoenix has taken 36.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29% of Phoenix's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.