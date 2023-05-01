The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)
  • Pick OU: Under (229)
  • The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.
  • Denver covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 55.1% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 4 or more (46.7%).
  • When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Phoenix (48.8%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Suns have posted (9-23) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while ceding 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
  • The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
  • With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
  • Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond three-point land (27.1%).

Suns Performance Insights

  • Phoenix scores 113.6 points per game and allow 111.6, making them 17th in the NBA offensively and sixth on defense.
  • With 27.3 assists per game, the Suns are third-best in the NBA.
  • At 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc, the Suns are 13th and seventh in the league, respectively, in those categories.
  • In 2022-23, Phoenix has taken 36.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29% of Phoenix's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.