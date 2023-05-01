The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)

Nuggets (- 4) Pick OU: Under (229)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 55.1% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 4 or more (46.7%).

Denver and its opponents have exceeded the point total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Suns are 9-23, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

This year, Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game.

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 treys per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

So far this year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.1% three-pointers (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Suns Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA offensively (113.6 points scored per game) and sixth on defense (111.6 points allowed).

The Suns are third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.

At 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc, the Suns are 13th and seventh in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Phoenix takes 36.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29% of Phoenix's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71% are 2-pointers.

