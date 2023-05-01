Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Under (229)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 55.1% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 4 or more (46.7%).
- Denver and its opponents have exceeded the point total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Suns are 9-23, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- This year, Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game.
- The Nuggets are draining 11.8 treys per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
- So far this year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.1% three-pointers (27.1% of the team's baskets).
Suns Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA offensively (113.6 points scored per game) and sixth on defense (111.6 points allowed).
- The Suns are third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- At 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc, the Suns are 13th and seventh in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- Phoenix takes 36.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29% of Phoenix's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71% are 2-pointers.
