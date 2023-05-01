Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Under (229)
- The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.
- When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Denver (27-21-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.1%) than Phoenix (7-7-1) does as the underdog (46.7%).
- Denver and its opponents have exceeded the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Suns have a .281 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-23).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Offensively, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 112.5 points per contest at the other end (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
- The Nuggets are draining 11.8 threes per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
- Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond the arc (27.1%).
Suns Performance Insights
- Phoenix puts up 113.6 points per game and give up 111.6, ranking them 17th in the league on offense and sixth defensively.
- This season the Suns are third-best in the league in assists at 27.3 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Suns are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.2). They are seventh in 3-point percentage at 37.4%.
- Phoenix takes 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71% of Phoenix's baskets are 2-pointers, and 29% are 3-pointers.
