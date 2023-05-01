The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)

Nuggets (- 4) Pick OU: Under (229)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.

When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Denver (27-21-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.1%) than Phoenix (7-7-1) does as the underdog (46.7%).

Denver and its opponents have exceeded the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Suns have a .281 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-23).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Offensively, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 112.5 points per contest at the other end (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 threes per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond the arc (27.1%).

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix puts up 113.6 points per game and give up 111.6, ranking them 17th in the league on offense and sixth defensively.

This season the Suns are third-best in the league in assists at 27.3 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Suns are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.2). They are seventh in 3-point percentage at 37.4%.

Phoenix takes 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71% of Phoenix's baskets are 2-pointers, and 29% are 3-pointers.

