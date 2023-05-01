The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)

Nuggets (- 4) Pick OU: Under (229)



The Nuggets have covered more often than the Suns this year, sporting an ATS record of 44-36-2, as opposed to the 41-38-3 record of the Suns.

When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Denver (27-21-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.1%) than Phoenix (7-7-1) does as the underdog (46.7%).

Denver and its opponents have gone over the point total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .281 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (9-23).

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense, Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is allowing 112.5 points per contest on defense (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 threes per contest.

This year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.1% threes (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Suns Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Phoenix is 17th in the league on offense (113.6 points scored per game) and sixth on defense (111.6 points allowed).

The Suns are third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Suns are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

Phoenix attempts 36.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 29% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 63.8% of its shots, with 71% of its makes coming from there.

